Redskins hurting on each side of ball with Raiders up next

September 18, 2017 4:10 pm
 
Coach Jay Gruden says running back Robert Kelley is day-to-day with a rib cartilage injury and could miss the Washington Redskins’ upcoming matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

Kelley left the Redskins’ 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams with the rib injury after running for 78 yards on 12 carries. Gruden said Monday that all of Washington’s injured players are “day- to-day.”

Tight end Jordan Reed has a bruised sternum in his chest, cornerback Josh Norman and safety Montae Nicholson have sprained shoulders, right tackle Morgan Moses has a sprained ankle and strained shoulder, linebacker Mason Foster has a dislocated shoulder and safety Deshazor Everett has a sprained MCL in his knee.

Gruden says which players are able to practice Wednesday will begin to determine who will be ready to take on the Raiders.

For more NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

