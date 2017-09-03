Redskins safety Su’a Cravens talked out of retiring

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins players said safety Su’a Cravens had to be talked out of retiring, and his future with the team is in doubt.

The 22-year-old Cravens, Washington’s expected starter at strong safety, has been out since Aug. 15 following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, but was expected to return to practice this week to prepare for the season opener Sept. 10 against Philadelphia.

It was not immediately clear how the Redskins would designate Cravens, though he was not at practice on Sunday. Deshazor Everett is expected to start against the Eagles. Cravens’ uncertainty explains why Washington kept five safeties on its initial 53-man roster.

Coach Jay Gruden informed players of Cravens’ situation after practice Sunday.

Gruden was originally supposed to speak with reporters, but that news conference was canceled and moved until Tuesday. Players were left to address the stunning news that Cravens had considered retirement.

“It’s shocking, but it is what it is,” Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger said. “(Cravens has) got to handle what he needs to handle, whether it’s mental, whether it’s family. Whatever he has to do, we’re here to support him. That’s something tough. I’m not in no shoes where I can really speak on it. Whatever he’s dealing with I’m praying for him.”

Agent Fadde Mikhail did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The team was expected to announce roster moves later Sunday. Agent Mike McCartney confirmed that the Redskins claimed offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings.

Cravens, the organization’s second-round pick in 2016 after a stellar career at Southern California, saw significant playing time as a reserve linebacker in his rookie season while missing five games with a concussion and an arm injury.

Desperate for safety help, the Redskins believed the 6-foot-1, 224-pound Cravens could effectively transition to strong safety. He practiced there throughout the offseason and training camp before being injured three snaps into an Aug. 10 preseason game at Baltimore.

“Everybody has their own stresses in life and things like that,” linebacker Will Compton said. “No matter what, you’re in a stressful business, you’re in a performance-based business every single day, and Su’a is going through some stuff right now. Again, we don’t know a whole lot about (it), and that’s kind of his personal business.”

After a biceps injury late in December turned out not to be a tear, there was hope Cravens would return, but he never did. In March, he lashed out on social media when Sports Illustrated reported that Cravens blew off medical treatment late in the season and drew a stern phone call from then-GM Scot McCloughan.

“Some people can play that way. Some people can play this game if they (don’t),” said Swearinger, who would have started at free safety next to Cravens. “But over the long run you will get exposed if you don’t love the game because through the ups and downs, times get tough. If you really love it you’ll stick to it.”

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed.

