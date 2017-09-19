Listen Live Sports

Renfroe, Hedges homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 4-2

September 19, 2017
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run home run in his first game back from Triple-A and Austin Hedges also connected for the San Diego Padres, who beat NL wild card leader Arizona 4-2 on Monday night.

Renfroe drove a 1-1 pitch from lefty Patrick Corbin to straightaway center field with two outs in the first, his 11th. He was demoted to Triple-A El Paso on Aug. 18 to work on his hitting.

Corbin (14-13) retired the first two batters before allowing Wil Myers’ double that bounced over the fence in left-center. The pitcher then walked Yangervis Solarte before Renfroe connected.

Hedges homered to left-center on a 3-1 pitch with one out in the second, his 18th.

The Diamondbacks closed the gap in the third with RBI singles by David Peralta and J.D. Martinez off Luis Perdomo (8-10).

Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his 19th save.

