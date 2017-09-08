Reyes hits 2 homers, Lugo pitches Mets to 5-1 win over Reds

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Reyes homered twice, Seth Lugo pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Travis Taijeron got the Mets started when the 28-year-old rookie led off the second with his first major league home run. New York, which leads the National League in homers, has won 17 of its last 19 games against the Reds — including eight straight at Citi Field.

Reyes lined rookie starter Amir Garrett’s 0-2 slider into the left-field seats in the fifth, scoring Lugo and giving New York a 4-0 lead. Reyes also clubbed a solo shot in the third, becoming the 13th player in franchise history to hit 100 homers in a Mets uniform.

Lugo (6-4) allowed four hits, struck out four and walked one en route to his first win since July 25.