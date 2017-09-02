Ring fires Finland to upset 1-0 win over Iceland

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Finland handed an upset 1-0 defeat to Iceland on Saturday to win its first match in the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Finland earned just a single point from the previous six qualifiers — a draw against Kosovo — while Iceland kept momentum from its inspiring run to the Euro 2016 quarterfinals to lead Group I with Croatia.

But Finland did everything right this time.

First, Alexander Ring netted a free kick nine minutes into the game, and then the Finnish defense held firm to frustrate Iceland.

In what is the tightest European group, Croatia has a solid goal-difference advantage over second-placed Iceland and should take the outright lead later Saturday against visiting Kosovo in Zagreb.

Croatia and Iceland are both on 13 points, two more than Turkey and Ukraine which meet later Saturday.

Finland has four points, three more than last-placed Kosovo.