Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

September 12, 2017 1:32 am
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .338
LeMahieu 2b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .317
Gonzalez rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .252
Arenado 3b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .311
Parra lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .327
Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Reynolds 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Lucroy c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .157
Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048
b-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Amarista ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
e-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 5 8 5 1 10
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Peralta lf-rf-lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .294
Iannetta c 3 1 0 0 2 1 .240
Pollock cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .255
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .310
Martinez rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .294
1-Blanco pr-lf-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Drury 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265
Rosales 3b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .238
c-Descalso ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Marte ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .285
Greinke p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .172
a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
f-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
2-Hazelbaker pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .318
Totals 32 4 7 4 6 5
Colorado 001 001 030—5 8 1
Arizona 010 100 020—4 7 0

a-struck out for Greinke in the 7th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 8th. c-flied out for Rosales in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Dunn in the 9th. e-struck out for Amarista in the 9th. f-reached on error for McFarland in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th. 2-ran for Lamb in the 9th.

E_LeMahieu (7). LOB_Colorado 4, Arizona 8. 2B_Blackmon (32), LeMahieu (28), Arenado (42), Story (27), Pollock (28), Martinez (21). 3B_LeMahieu (3), Lucroy (2). HR_Arenado (33), off Barrett. RBIs_LeMahieu (60), Arenado 4 (123), Goldschmidt (112), Martinez (85), Rosales (36), Greinke (3). SB_Martinez (4). SF_Rosales.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Arenado, Parra, Desmond); Arizona 4 (Pollock 2, Walker, Descalso). RISP_Colorado 3 for 13; Arizona 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez 2, Lucroy, Rosales, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_Colorado 1 (Freeland, LeMahieu, Reynolds).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Freeland 3 3 2 2 4 1 59 4.03
Anderson, W, 4-5 4 1 0 0 0 4 59 5.75
McGee, H, 18 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 8 3.69
Neshek, H, 19 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 15 1.59
Dunn, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.66
Holland, S, 40-44 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.69
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 7 5 2 2 0 6 92 2.99
Hoover 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.96
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.80
Barrett, L, 1-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 16 5.14
Sherfy 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.11

Freeland pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-1, Neshek 1-1, Dunn 2-0, McFarland 1-0. WP_Anderson 2, Holland.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:40. A_24,178 (48,633).

