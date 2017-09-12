Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .338 LeMahieu 2b 4 2 3 1 0 1 .317 Gonzalez rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .252 Arenado 3b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .311 Parra lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .327 Story ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Reynolds 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Lucroy c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Freeland p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .157 Anderson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048 b-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284 McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dunn p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Amarista ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 e-Desmond ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 5 8 5 1 10

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peralta lf-rf-lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .294 Iannetta c 3 1 0 0 2 1 .240 Pollock cf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .255 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .310 Martinez rf 4 2 3 1 0 0 .294 1-Blanco pr-lf-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Drury 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .265 Rosales 3b 2 0 0 1 0 1 .238 c-Descalso ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Marte ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .285 Greinke p 2 0 1 1 0 1 .172 a-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hoover p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sherfy p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 f-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 2-Hazelbaker pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .318 Totals 32 4 7 4 6 5

Colorado 001 001 030—5 8 1 Arizona 010 100 020—4 7 0

a-struck out for Greinke in the 7th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 8th. c-flied out for Rosales in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Dunn in the 9th. e-struck out for Amarista in the 9th. f-reached on error for McFarland in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th. 2-ran for Lamb in the 9th.

E_LeMahieu (7). LOB_Colorado 4, Arizona 8. 2B_Blackmon (32), LeMahieu (28), Arenado (42), Story (27), Pollock (28), Martinez (21). 3B_LeMahieu (3), Lucroy (2). HR_Arenado (33), off Barrett. RBIs_LeMahieu (60), Arenado 4 (123), Goldschmidt (112), Martinez (85), Rosales (36), Greinke (3). SB_Martinez (4). SF_Rosales.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Arenado, Parra, Desmond); Arizona 4 (Pollock 2, Walker, Descalso). RISP_Colorado 3 for 13; Arizona 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez 2, Lucroy, Rosales, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Goldschmidt.

DP_Colorado 1 (Freeland, LeMahieu, Reynolds).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 3 3 2 2 4 1 59 4.03 Anderson, W, 4-5 4 1 0 0 0 4 59 5.75 McGee, H, 18 1-3 0 1 1 1 0 8 3.69 Neshek, H, 19 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 15 1.59 Dunn, H, 19 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.66 Holland, S, 40-44 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 3.69 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 7 5 2 2 0 6 92 2.99 Hoover 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.96 Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.80 Barrett, L, 1-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 16 5.14 Sherfy 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 McFarland 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 5.11

Freeland pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-1, Neshek 1-1, Dunn 2-0, McFarland 1-0. WP_Anderson 2, Holland.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:40. A_24,178 (48,633).