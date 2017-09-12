Rockies 5, Diamondbacks 4

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.338
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.317
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Arenado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.311
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Freeland p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|b-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dunn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Amarista ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|e-Desmond ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|1
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peralta lf-rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Iannetta c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.310
|Martinez rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|1-Blanco pr-lf-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Drury 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Rosales 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|c-Descalso ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Marte ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.172
|a-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hoover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sherfy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|f-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|2-Hazelbaker pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|6
|5
|Colorado
|001
|001
|030—5
|8
|1
|Arizona
|010
|100
|020—4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Greinke in the 7th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 8th. c-flied out for Rosales in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Dunn in the 9th. e-struck out for Amarista in the 9th. f-reached on error for McFarland in the 9th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 8th. 2-ran for Lamb in the 9th.
E_LeMahieu (7). LOB_Colorado 4, Arizona 8. 2B_Blackmon (32), LeMahieu (28), Arenado (42), Story (27), Pollock (28), Martinez (21). 3B_LeMahieu (3), Lucroy (2). HR_Arenado (33), off Barrett. RBIs_LeMahieu (60), Arenado 4 (123), Goldschmidt (112), Martinez (85), Rosales (36), Greinke (3). SB_Martinez (4). SF_Rosales.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Arenado, Parra, Desmond); Arizona 4 (Pollock 2, Walker, Descalso). RISP_Colorado 3 for 13; Arizona 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez 2, Lucroy, Rosales, Goldschmidt. GIDP_Goldschmidt.
DP_Colorado 1 (Freeland, LeMahieu, Reynolds).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|59
|4.03
|Anderson, W, 4-5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|59
|5.75
|McGee, H, 18
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|8
|3.69
|Neshek, H, 19
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|1.59
|Dunn, H, 19
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.66
|Holland, S, 40-44
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|3.69
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|7
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|92
|2.99
|Hoover
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.96
|Chafin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.80
|Barrett, L, 1-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|16
|5.14
|Sherfy
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|McFarland
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5.11
Freeland pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-1, Neshek 1-1, Dunn 2-0, McFarland 1-0. WP_Anderson 2, Holland.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:40. A_24,178 (48,633).