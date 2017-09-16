Listen Live Sports

Romano pitches Reds to 2-1 victory over Nova, Pirates

September 16, 2017 6:49 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — Sal Romano pitched a career-high eight shutout innings, Jesse Winker homered and the Cincinnati Reds beat the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Saturday.

Romano (5-6) allowed five hits, struck out six and walked none while improving to 3-1 over his last six starts. Elias Diaz’s one-out double in the fifth was the only runner to get past first base against the rookie right-hander.

Pittsburgh avoided a shutout when Andrew McCutchen hit his 26th homer in the ninth. But Cody Reed came in with a runner on first and retired Gregory Polanco on a grounder to second for his first career save.

The Pirates have dropped four straight and nine of 10.

