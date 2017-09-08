Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Russian high jump star hits out at slow pace of reforms

September 8, 2017 11:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s only reigning athletics world champion says the country isn’t moving fast enough with reforms that could see its doping ban lifted.

High jumper Maria Lasitskene accuses Russian officials of dragging their feet, saying “unfortunately there hasn’t been any visible progress in two years” toward reinstatement, in comments to Russian news agencies.

Russia has been barred from international track and field since November 2015, when a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation alleged widespread drug use and official cover-ups.

A few dozen Russians, including Lasitskene, have been allowed to compete as neutrals after applying to the IAAF with details of their drug-testing history.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

When Lasitskene won world championship gold in London last month, the Russian flag wasn’t displayed and the IAAF anthem was played.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.69%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 5.96%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.53%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.78%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 10.91%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 2.92%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.59%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.61%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.