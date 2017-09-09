Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Scores

September 9, 2017 8:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PREP FOOTBALL

Bullis 33, Fork Union Prep, Va. 9

C. H. Flowers 40, Bel Air 10

City College 34, Thomas Johnson 0

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

Episcopal, Va. 37, Boys Latin 14

Frederick Douglass 42, Central 8

Kent Island 47, James M. Bennett 13

Laurel 41, Fairmont Heights 0

McDonogh School 42, Bishop McNamara 7

Oxon Hill 19, Riverdale Baptist 12

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

Parkville 13, Eastern Tech 0

Saint James 53, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 7

___

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

_____

Keywords: Maryland, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.