Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL
Armstrong 28, John Marshall 24
Bath County 62, Grace Christian 18
Benedictine 34, Bishop Ireton 0
Bishop Sullivan 55, Springfield Central, Mass. 13
Bullis, Md. 33, Fork Union Prep 9
Christchurch 32, Nansemond-Suffolk 27
Clarke County 31, Handley 10
Episcopal 37, Boys Latin, Md. 14
Fredericksburg Christian 21, Isle of Wight Academy 7
Freedom (Woodbridge) 58, Lake Taylor 7
Heritage-Newport News 35, Gloucester 28
NOVA 26, Richmond Christian 0
Phoebus 57, Denbigh 0
Rappahannock County 54, Northern Virginia HomeSchool 8
St. Annes-Belfield 66, Randolph-Macon 26
St. Christopher’s 21, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 20, OT
Woodberry Forest 34, Bishop O’Connell 0
Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/
Keywords: Virginia, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School