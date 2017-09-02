Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Activated OF Jackie Bradley Jr. from the 10-day DL. Recalled INF Tzu-Wei Lin from Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed OF Leury Garcia on the 10-day DL. Purchased the contract of OF Rymer Liriano from Charlotte (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of INF Gordon Beckham from Tacoma (PCL). Designated INF Shawn O’Malley for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Activated LHP Jon Lester from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of OF Leonys Martin from Iowa (PCL). Designated LHP Jack Leathersich for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Oklahoma City (PCL). Selected the contract of RHP Wilmer Font from Oklahoma City.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Norichika Aoki to a major league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Acquired OL Tony Bergstrom from Arizona for a conditional seventh-round pick. Traded an undisclosed draft pick to Jacksonville for C Luke Bowanko.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed LB Sam Barrington on injured reserve. Waived-injured WR Rod Streater, OT Michael Ola and WR Jeremy Butler. Reached an injury settlement with S Shamiel Gray. Waived QB Keith Wenning, RB Jordan Johnson, WR Daikiel Shorts, WR Brandon Reilly, WR Dezmin Lewis, TE Wes Saxton, TE Rory Anderson, OL Cameron Jefferson, OL Jordan Mudge, OL Greg Pyke, OL Zach Voytek, DE Max Vallea, DE Ian Seau, DT Nigel Williams, DT Marquavius Lewis, LB Abner Logan, LB Jacob Lindsey, LB Carl Bradford, CB Bradley Sylve, CB Marcus Sayles, S Adrian McDonald, S Joe Powell and S B.T. Sanders.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Terminated the contracts of P Andy Lee, QB Joe Webb and FB Darrel Young. Waived LB Zeek Bigger, LB Ben Boulware, OL Blaine Clausell, DE Bryan Cox, DT Eric Crume, WR Austin Duke, WR Mose Frazier, WR EKeyarris Garrett, QB Garrett Gilbert, DT Toby Johnson, DE Zach Moore, S Damian Parms, CB Jeff Richards, RB Jalen Simmons, S Dezmen Southward, TE Eric Wallace and DE Larry Webster. Placed WR Brenton Bersin, OL Gino Gradkowski, S L.J. McCray and OL Chris Scott on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired a conditional 2019 sixth-round draft pick from Dallas Cowboys for CB Bene Benwikere. Placed HB Tra Carson and TE Mason Schreck on injured reserve. Terminated the contracts of DE Wallace Gilberry and OT Eric Winston. Waived LB Bryson Albright, LB Brandon Bell, WR Chris Brown, DE Ryan Brown, DE Will Clarke, S Demetrious Cox, LB P.J. Dawson, DT David Dean, G J.J. Dielman, K Jake Elliott, DE Marcus Hardison, FB Darrin Laufasa, OT Landon Lechler, G Cameron Lee, CB Tony McRae, OT Kent Perkins, WR Alonzo Russell, G Dustin Stanton, DT Josh Tupou, WR Kermit Whitfield, DT DeShawn Williams, HB Jarveon Williams and S Brandon Wilson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contracts of OL John Greco and QB Brock Osweiler. Waived RB Terrence Magee, LB Deon King, WR Jordan Payton, WR Jordan Leslie, WR Rannell Hall, TE J.P. Holtz, OL Anthony Fabiano, DL Xavier Cooper, LB Kenneth Olugbode, DB Najee Murray and K Cody Parkey.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Duke Thomas on injured reserve. Waived DE Richard Ash, DE Woody Baron, RB Brandon Brown-Dukes, WR Brian Brown, C Ross Burbank, CB Dejaun Butler, DT Jordan Carrell, G Kadeem Edwards, LB Kennan Gilchrist, CB John Green, WR Karel Hamilton, P Sam Irwin-Hill, DT Joey Ivie, TE Blake Jarwin, WR Andy Jones, LB Joseph Jones, DE Lenny Jones, WR Lance Lenoir, DE Darnell Leslie, LB Lamar Louis, TE M.J. McFarland, DE Lewis Neal, WR Uzoma Nwachukwu, CB Sammy Seamster, S Jameill Showers, G Dan Skipper, G Nate Theaker, CB Marquez White and LS Zach Wood. Released S Robert Blanton, OT Emmett Cleary, RB Ronnie Hillman, QB Kellen Moore and QB Luke McCown. Waived-injured OT Clay DeBord.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released S T.J. Ward.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed WR Rashad Greene on injured reserve. Released LB Andrew Gachkar, DE Malliciah Goodman and LB Josh McNary. Waived-injured CB Doran Grant, S Jarrod Harper and WR Shane Wynn. Waived RB Tim Cook, DE Hunter Dimick, CB Brian Dixon, TE Alex Ellis, WR Amba Etta-Tawo, OL Avery Gennesy, TE David Grinnage, DB Tracy Howard, CB Stanley Jean-Baptiste, OL Nila Kasitati, DT Kevin Maurice, DE Carroll Phillips, OL Chris Reed and DE Jonathan Woodard.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed G Forrest Lampn on injured reserve. Released QB Kellen Clemens, TE Jeff Cumberland, S Dwight Lowery and RB Kenjon Barner. Waived K Josh Lambo, P Toby Baker, QB Mike Bercovici, G Brett Boyko, WR Da’Ron Brown, NT Ryan Carrethers, LB Kyle Coleman, CB Michael Davis, TE Mike Estes, CB Randall Evans, C-G Barrett Gouger, WR Jamaal Jones, WR Mitchell Paige, WR Andre Patton, WR Cameron Posey, CB Trovon Reed, DT Caraun Reid, WR Artavis Scott, CB Brandon Stewart, CB Brad Watson, TE Matt Weiser and RB Andre Williams. Waived-injured WR Isaiah Burse, OT Tyreek Burwell, G Donavon Clark, DT Kaleb Eulls, RB Kenneth Farrow and LB Joshua Perry. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed TE Temarrick Hemingway on injured reserve. Waived DT Omarius Bryant, WR K.D. Cannon, OL Parker Collins, K Travis Coons, CB Carlos Davis, OL Michael Dunn, OL Jake Eldrenkamp, DB Tyquwan Glass, RB Aaron Green, DB Isaiah Johnson, DB Michael Jordan, OL Alex Kozan, LB Willie Mays III, LB Cassanova McKinzy, WR Paul McRoberts, LB Andy Mulumba, OL Pace Murphy, LB Folarin Orimolade, DB Aarion Penton, NT Mike Purcell, FB Sam Rogers, WR Shakeir Ryan, DT Casey Sayles, WR Brandon Shippen, OLB Carlos Thompson, OLB Davis Tull, G Cody Wichmann and TE Travis Wilson. Waived-injured LB Kevin Davis, LB Josh Forrest, WR Nelson Spruce and RB Lenard Tillery. Terminated the contracts of TE Cory Harkey and QB Dan Orlovsky. Placed RB Lance Dunbar on the PUP list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Datone Jones on injured reserve. Waived G Willie Beavers, WR Moritz Bohringer, G Alex Boone, DT Dylan Bradley, CB Sam Brown, TE Kyle Carter, DT Chunky Clements, OL T.J. Clemmings, LB Noor Davis, OT Reid Fragel, WR Isaac Fruechte, RB Bronson Hill, WR Cayleb Jones, G Zac Kerin, K Marshall Koehn, LB Elijah Lee, QB Mitch Leidner, DE Sam McCaskill, RB Terrell Newby, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, CB Jabari Price, TE Josiah Price, CB Horace Richardson, CB Tre Roberson, LB Edmond Robinson, OT Austin Shepherd, CB Terrell Sinkfield, DT Will Sutton, P Taylor Symmank, G Freddie Tagaloa, S Jack Tocho and TE Nick Truesdell. Waived-injuredm QB Taylor Heinicke and WR R.J. Shelton. Placed QB Teddy Bridgewater on thr PUP list. Placed DT Sharrif Floyd on the reserve/non-football injury list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Acquired WR Phillip Dorsett from Indianapolis for QB Jacoby Brissett. Acquired CB Johnson Bademosi from Detroit for an undisclosed future draft pick.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Acquired CB Ross Cockrell from Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional 2018 draft pick. Placed LB Mark Herzlich and DL Josh Banks on injured reserve. Waived RB Shaun Draughn, DE Devin Taylor, OT Adam Bisnowaty. Released QB Josh Johnson; K Mike Nugent; TE Will Tye; RB Khalid Abdullah; FB Jacob Huesman; WRs Travis Rudolph, Jerome Lane, Canaan Severin, Marquis Bundy and Ed Eagan; OL Adam Bisnowaty, Jon Halapio, Jarron Jones and Matt Rotheram; DL Devin Taylor, Bobby Richardson and Jordan Williams; LBs Deontae Skinner, Stansly Maponga and Curtis Grant; CBs Donte Deayon, DaShaun Amos and Nigel Tribune and Ss Ryan Murphy and Trey Robinson.

NEW YORK JETS — Released LS Tanner Purdum.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived-injured DE Alex McCalister and S Tre Sullivan. Released G Dallas Thomas. Waived C-G Josh Andrews, TE Billy Brown, LB Nathan Gerry, OT Dillon Gordon, G Darrell Greene, DT Justin Hamilton, OT Taylor Hart, P Cameron Johnston, RB Byron Marshall, C Aaron Neary, CB C.J. Smith, WR Bryce Treggs, WR Greg Ward and CB Jomal Wiltz.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Traded WR Sammie Coates and a 2019 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland for a 2018 sixth-round draft pick.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed WR Aaron Burbridge, G Joshua Garnett, DL Chris Jones, DB Don Jones and RB Joe Williams on injured reserve. Released NT Quinton Dial, CB Asa Jackson, WR Jeremy Kerley and DL Sen’Derrick Marks. Waived TE Blake Bell, LB Austin Calitro, WR DeAndre Carter, OL JP Flynn, TE Cole Hikutini, QB Nick Mullens, DL Noble Nwachukwu, WR DeAndre Smelter and OL Darrell Williams Jr.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived CB Manny Abad, TE Jace Amaro, DE Angelo Blackson, NT DeAngelo Brown, TE Jerome Cunningham, QB Tyler Ferguson, CB Demontre Hurst, WR Darius Jennings, S Denzel Johnson, WR Jonathan Krause, WR KeVonn Mabon, OT Tyler Marz, G Josue Matias, WR Tre McBride, OT Steven Moore, RB Khalfani Muhammad, WR Giovanni Pascascio, OT Jonah Pirsig, RB Brandon Radcliff, DE Cameron Robbins, OT Brad Seaton, TE Tim Semisch, G Jake Simonich, CB Darrius Sims, CB D’Joun Smith, C Mark Spelman, LB Justin Staples, WR Eric Weems, NT Antwaun Woods. Waived-injured FB Joe Bacci, LS Ryan DiSalvo, RB Akeem Judd and DE Jimmy Staten. Placed WR Tajae Sharpe and QB Alex Tanney on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Michael Ciani.

North American Soccer League

OTTAWA FURY — Named Victor Oppong assistant coach.

TENNIS

U.S. OPEN — Suspended Fabio Fognini from the U.S. Open and fined him a total of $24,000 (three violations) for unsportsmanlike conduct during his Aug. 30 loss to Stefano Travaglia.