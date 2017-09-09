Saturday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day DL. Selected the contracts of RHPs Chris Volstad and Al Alburquerque from Charlotte (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Michael Feliz from the 10-day DL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 1B Jefry Marte on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Designated RHP Brooks Pounders for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Shane Robinson from Salt Lake (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Ryan Rua from Round Rock (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Transferred RHP Cesar Valdez to the 60-day DL. Recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Buffalo (IL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Tyler Flowers from the 10-day DL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated 1B Justin Bour from the 10-day DL.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Aaron Brooks outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).
NEW YORK METS — Transferred LHP Steven Matz to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of 3B Phillip Evans from Las Vegas (PCL).;
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OFs Gregory Polanco and Adam Frazier from the 10-day DL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned OF Carlos Moncrief to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled SS Adrian Sanchez from Syracuse (IL).