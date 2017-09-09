Listen Live Sports

Saturday's Sports Transactions

September 9, 2017
 
BASEBALL
American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodon on the 10-day DL. Selected the contracts of RHPs Chris Volstad and Al Alburquerque from Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Michael Feliz from the 10-day DL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 1B Jefry Marte on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Tuesday. Designated RHP Brooks Pounders for assignment. Selected the contract of OF Shane Robinson from Salt Lake (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Ryan Rua from Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Transferred RHP Cesar Valdez to the 60-day DL. Recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Tyler Flowers from the 10-day DL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated 1B Justin Bour from the 10-day DL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Assigned RHP Aaron Brooks outright to Colorado Springs (PCL).

NEW YORK METS — Transferred LHP Steven Matz to the 60-day DL. Selected the contract of 3B Phillip Evans from Las Vegas (PCL).;

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OFs Gregory Polanco and Adam Frazier from the 10-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned OF Carlos Moncrief to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled SS Adrian Sanchez from Syracuse (IL).

