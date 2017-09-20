Schultz’s OT goal lift Penguins over Red Wings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Schultz scored 27 seconds into overtime, sending the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-5 preseason win against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Adam Johnson scored twice for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. Conor Sheary and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh.

Tristan Jarry made 13 saves for the win. Starter Matt Murray stopped 19 of 22 shots in two periods.

Gustav Nyquist scored two goals for Detroit. Darren Helm, Ben Street and Matt Lorito also scored for the Red Wings.

Advertisement

Detroit starter Jimmy Howard made 22 saves. Reserve Tom McCollum allowed three goals on 12 shots.

LIGHTNING 4, HURRICANES 3

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Mikhail Sergachev scored 4:28 into the second period to help Tampa Bay to the exhibition victory.

Sergachev, the ninth overall pick in the 2016 draft, was acquired in a trade with Montreal for Jonathan Drouin in June.

Adam Erne, Tye McGinn and Boris Katchouk also scored for the Lightning. Peter Budaj made 18 saves in two periods, and Michael Leighton recorded 11 stops in the third.

Lucas Wallmark, Derek Ryan and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina. Cam Ward allowed three goals on 22 shots.

Prior to the game, left wing Erik Cole signed a ceremonial contract with Carolina and announced his retirement. He was hired as a team ambassador.

Cole made his NHL debut with the Hurricanes in 2001. He also played for Dallas, Montreal, Detroit and Edmonton during his 13 seasons in the NHL.

RANGERS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

In New York, Filip Chytil, the 21st pick in the June draft, scored 4:56 into overtime to lift the Rangers to the win.

Kevin Hayes, Chris Kreider and David Desharnais also scored for New York. Alexander Georgiev made 15 saves for the win, and starter Henrik Lundqvist had 11 stops.

Pavel Zacha, Brian Gibbons and Jimmy Hayes scored for New Jersey. Cory Schneider made 14 saves on 17 shots.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 2, SS

In New York, Johnny Boychuk and Andrew Ladd scored in the third period, powering the Islanders to the victory in a split-squad game.

Devon Toews also scored for New York, and Thomas Greiss made 17 saves in two periods.

Alex Lyon played the entire game in goal for Philadelphia and finished with 26 stops.

Travis Konecny and TJ Brennan scored for the Flyers.

In the other split-squad game, Shayne Gostisbehere scored 57 seconds into overtime to lift the Flyers to a 3-2 win in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Taylor Leier added two second-period goals for Philadelphia. Michal Neuvirth made 12 saves on 13 shots.

Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee scored for New York, which received 19 saves from Christopher Gibson.