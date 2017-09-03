Listen Live Sports

Scott McCarron wins 4th PGA Tour Champions title of year

September 3, 2017 6:09 pm
 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Scott McCarron won the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday for his fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the season.

McCarron closed with a 3-under 67 to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez by a stroke at Canyon Meadows. McCarron opened with rounds of 63 and 64 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

The 52-year-old McCarron matched Bernhard Langer for the season victory lead and earned $352,500 to pull closer to the idle German star in the Charles Schwab Cup season standings.

McCarron has six victories in the last two seasons on the 50-and-over tour. The three-time PGA Tour winner won the Allianz Championship in February, the major Senior Players Championship in July and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open two weeks ago.

McCarron finished at 16-under 194. He had an eagle for the third straight day, this time on the par-5 11th after accomplishing the feat the on the par-5 18th in the first two rounds.

Jimenez birdied the 18th for a 66.

Scott Dunlap (67), Todd Hamilton (67) and Kevin Sutherland (68) tied for third at 13 under.

Nick Faldo followed his second-round 64 with a 73 to tie for 21st at 6 under.

