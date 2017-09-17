Listen Live Sports

Sevilla wins at Girona to move into 2nd, Alaves fires coach

September 17, 2017 12:55 pm
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luis Muriel scored his first goal for Sevilla which beat Girona 1-0 Sunday to move into second place in the Spanish league.

The Colombia forward drove a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz in the 69th minute. Iraizoz got a hand on the ball.

The victory at promoted Girona left Sevilla two points behind leader Barcelona through four rounds.

New coach Eduardo Berizzo has kept Sevilla undefeated to start the season in both la Liga and the Champions League, which it opened with a 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Muriel joined Sevilla this offseason from Udinese on a transfer deal reportedly worth 20 million euros ($23.8 million).

Also on Sunday, Alaves fired coach Luis Zubeldia after a 3-0 loss at home to Villarreal left it in last place with no points.

Zubeldia was in his first season with Alaves. He is the first coach to be fired in the league this season.

Villarreal was led by forward Cedric Bakambu, who scored twice, while Carlos Bacca added another goal.

Real Sociedad can equal Barcelona on points atop the table if it beats visiting Real Madrid later.

