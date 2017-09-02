Shimonek leads Texas Tech past Eastern Washington 56-10

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Nic Shimonek threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start and Texas Tech opened what could be a crucial season for coach Kliff Kingsbury with a 56-10 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Shimonek completed his first 14 passes and finished 26 of 30 as the Red Raiders pulled away with three touchdowns each in the second and third quarters, capped by Willie Sykes’ 33-yard interception return for a 49-10 lead the first play after Justin Stockton’s second TD run.

Gage Gubrud threw for 207 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Washington, which upset Washington State in last year’s opener on the way to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs.

Texas Tech led 7-3 when Shimonek threw the first of three second-quarter touchdowns, a 75-yarder to Derrick Willies. Keke Coutee caught the other two from 68 and 17 yards, finishing with 99 yards receiving. Willies had 126 yards receiving.

Kingsbury improved to 5-0 in openers at his alma mater, but could be under pressure to keep his job since he’s just 18-26 since winning his first seven games in 2013.

Aaron Best lost his coaching debut at his alma mater to the same school that beat former coach Beau Baldwin 49-24 in his debut in 2008. Best went to the same high school as Baldwin in Tacoma, Washington, and was Baldwin’s offensive line coach all nine seasons at EWU before Baldwin left to become offensive coordinator at California.

Tech backup McLane Carter threw a 22-yard pass to Quan Shorts to complete the scoring early in the fourth quarter as the Red Raiders outgained Eastern Washington 626-301.

Terence Grady had 93 yards receiving and EWU’s only touchdown, a 22-yarder in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Eastern Washington: The Eagles forced punts on Texas Tech’s first three possessions, sacking Shimonek on each of the first two drives. Plus, they took home a $475,000 paycheck.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders didn’t get off to the kind of hot start Kingsbury would have preferred, but EWU hasn’t been a pushover against the higher division. The Eagles have three FBS wins in the past five seasons.

UP NEXT

Eastern Washington: A signature game at home against North Dakota State, which won five straight FCS titles before losing last season. EWU lost 50-44 at North Dakota State last season.

Texas Tech: The biggest non-conference matchup of the season, Sept. 16 at home against Arizona State. The Sun Devils won 68-55 in Arizona last season, highlighted by returning running back Kellen Ballage’s NCAA record-tying eight touchdowns.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25