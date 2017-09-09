Listen Live Sports

Shurmur powers Vanderbilt in 42-0 shutout of Alabama A&M

September 9, 2017 7:31 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Commodores smashed Alabama A&M 42-0 on Saturday, improving to 2-0 for the first time under fourth-year coach Derek Mason.

The Commodores dominated all facets of the game as they readied for next week’s home challenge against 19th-ranked Kansas State. Shurmur completed 12-of-12 passes for 175 yards and three scores in the first half alone, finishing 15-for-18 for 202 yards. Vanderbilt outgained the Bulldogs 291-38 in the opening two quarters, holding Alabama A&M (0-2) to three first downs. The Commodores blocked one Bulldogs punt – converting it into a touchdown – and deflected another. Vanderbilt scored touchdowns on five-of-six possessions in the opening half.

Vanderbilt recorded its first shutout since the Commodores blanked Kentucky 40-0 in 2012.

Alabama A&M has scored a total of seven points in its first two contests. Quarterback Damion May led the Bulldogs with six carries for 27 yards. But Alabama A&M’s rushing attack overall produced just 59 yards on 32 carries.

THE TAKEAWAY:

ALABAMA A&M: The FBS Bulldogs will look forward to facing a team more in their weight class next week after getting thumped by a BCS squad. Alabama A&M didn’t help its offensive cause against Vanderbilt by throwing a pair of second-half interceptions.

VANDERBILT: The Commodores look primed for the meat of their schedule, which includes Kansas St., Alabama, Florida and Georgia over the next four weeks. In two games, Shurmur has completed 35-of-46 passes for 498 yards and seven touchdowns. Vanderbilt has outscored its two opponents 70-6.

UP NEXT:

ALABAMA A&M: The Bulldogs will play their third straight non-conference road game when they travel to Mobile, Ala., for a contest against South Alabama. Jaguars are 0-2, having suffered losses to Ole Miss and Oklahoma St.

VANDERBILT: The Commodores play the second of three straight home games when they take on 19th-ranked Kansas St. at 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats are 2-0, having posted 55 points in each of their two wins – against Central Arkansas and Charlotte.

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

