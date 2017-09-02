Listen Live Sports

Solarte homers in 9th to give Padres 6-5 win over Dodgers

September 2, 2017 7:03 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yangervis Solarte homered with one out in the ninth inning to lift the San Diego Padres to a 6-5 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday, the sixth loss in seven games for the NL West leaders.

Solarte’s first career walkoff homer came off Pedro Baez (3-3). It was his 15th this season.

It came after Justin Turner’s pinch-hit, two-run homer off All-Star closer Brad Hand (3-4) tied the game at five.

The Dodgers blew leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-1, and trailed 5-3 in the top of the ninth. Rob Segedin hit a leadoff double off Hand and Turner hit a one-out, no-doubter into the second deck in left field. It was his 18th of the season and the fifth pinch-hit homer of his career.

