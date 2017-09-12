Sold-out women’s football friendly canceled over pay dispute

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s football federation says a friendly rematch of the Women’s European Championship final has been canceled after wage talks collapsed.

The Danish federation DBU says on Tuesday “ultimate demands” led to the cancellation.

The friendly on Friday between Denmark and the European champion Netherlands was sold out in Horsens, western Denmark.

DBU says it offered a 46 percent wage increase to the team that includes professional and amateur players. But it says the Danish Football Players’ Association wanted a 342 percent raise and demanded all players are hired by the DBU.

Denmark captain Pernille Harder says she is “disappointed,” and urges the DBU to return to the negotiation table.

The Netherlands beat Denmark 4-2 last month to win its first European women’s title.