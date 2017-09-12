Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
South Africa accepts decision to replay World Cup qualifier

September 12, 2017 4:47 am
 
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African Football Association says it accepts FIFA’s decision to replay a World Cup qualifier against Senegal after the referee was found guilty of match-fixing.

SAFA had been considering an appeal against the order to annul South Africa’s 2-1 win last November. However, federation officials say they now accept the decision.

The federation says it has decided “on ethical and moral grounds that if this match was manipulated, we should replay it.”

Referee Joseph Lamptey of Ghana was banned for life by FIFA after he was found guilty of match manipulation for awarding South Africa a penalty for a non-existent handball. FIFA found neither team was involved in fixing the match.

South Africa has little chance of reaching the tournament in Russia.

