Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Spanish league to test video review in Copa del Rey matches

September 8, 2017 2:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Spanish league president Javier Tebas says La Liga will begin testing video reviews in Copa del Rey matches this season.

Tebas says the system’s full implementation in league games is expected for next season.

La Liga has been criticized for not using video review while many other European leagues have already implemented the system.

Tebas also confirmed in Friday’s news conference that the league continues to study the possibility of playing a few official games in countries such as China and the United States, although no concrete deal has been made.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

The league president also reiterated his criticism against Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City for what he called “financial doping” in the transfer market.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers compete in Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.92%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 6.18%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.74%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.97%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 11.07%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 3.86%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.93%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.16%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.