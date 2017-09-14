Listen Live Sports

Sporting KC signs 17-year-old, continues youth movement

September 14, 2017 2:14 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City has signed 17-year-old Jaylin Lindsey a month after the MLS club agreed to a similar homegrown contract with 15-year-old Gianluca Busio.

Lindsey’s signing was announced by the club Thursday, and the defender will be added to the team’s roster at the beginning of 2018. His contract runs through 2021 with an option for 2022.

The North Carolina native has made more than 25 appearances for the U.S. under-17 national team over the last two years, and he joined the Sporting KC academy in 2015. Busio, who is also from North Carolina, was the youngest player signed by an MLS club since Fred Adu joined D.C. United as a 14-year-old in 2004.

