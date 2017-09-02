Listen Live Sports

St. John’s scores 14 touchdowns in 98-0 Division-III win

September 2, 2017 6:45 pm
 
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Freshman Bryar Topo scored the last of St. John’s 14 touchdowns with 10:06 remaining and the Johnnies beat St. Scholastica 98-0 on Saturday in a Division III season opener.

It’s the most points scored against a fellow D-III team, breaking the 97 points in the 1977 game between Concordia-Moorhead and Macalester. The most points in division history against any opponent is 105, set by Rockford in 2003 against Trinity Bible.

The Johnnies set the school record for points in a game on Kenneth Udoibok’s 9-yard run in the third for an 84-0 lead. The Minnesota school previously scored 77 against Bethel on Oct. 16, 1993.

Defensive back Max Jackson recovered a fumble and returned it 73 yards for a TD to give the Johnnies a 63-0 lead at halftime — the largest advantage at the break in school history. It topped 62-0 against Hamline, also in 1993, which SJU won 69-0.

Jackson Erdmann completed all seven of his passes for St. John’s, going for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Six runners and five receivers scored.

The Johnnies outgained the Saints 560-52 — with a 201-1 edge in the first quarter.

