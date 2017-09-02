Listen Live Sports

Stanton hits 52nd homer as Marlins top Phillies 10-9

September 2, 2017 11:17 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 52nd home run, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Saturday night.

Marcell Ozuna also connected and drove in four runs and pinch hitter Derek Dietrich belted a three-run shot as the Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak.

Stanton’s estimated 445-foot drive against Aaron Nola in the first bounced off the wall in front of the walkway above center field. The homer snapped a 1-for-17 slump for the All-Star slugger.

Christian Yelich then singled and scored on Ozuna’s 32nd homer, lifting Miami a 3-0 lead. Ozuna drove Nola’s pitch into the seats in left field.

Philadelphia also lost center fielder Pedro Florimon to a serious right leg injury after he beat out an infield hit in the second. The game was delayed 15 minutes while emergency personnel carried Florimon into a vehicle and placed an inflatable cast over his leg.

Rhys Hoskins homered, doubled and singled for the last-place Phillies, who had won four of six. Hoskins also was hit on the right wrist by Brian Ellington in the seventh and removed as part of a double switch in the bottom of the inning.

Hoskins’ two-run shot in the fourth was his 12th homer since making his major league debut on Aug. 10.

Philadelphia trailed 10-4 after seven, but pulled within one with five runs in the eighth. Nick Williams hit a three-run triple and scored on pinch hitter Daniel Nava’s single.

The rally stalled from there. Drew Steckenrider struck out Tommy Joseph for the final out of the eighth and then worked the ninth for his first major league save.

Dan Straily (9-8) pitched five innings for Miami and was charged with four runs and nine hits, including Joseph’s 20th homer in the fifth.

Nola (10-10) struck out seven in five innings, but was charged with six runs and 10 hits.

ROSTER MOVES

The Phillies claimed left-hander Kevin Siegrist off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. Siegrist (1-1, 4.98 ERA) appeared in 269 games in 4 1/2 seasons for the Cardinals before being designated for assignment on Thursday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen pitched two innings in a rehab assignment Friday with Class A Jupiter. Chen, sidelined since May 6 because of elbow fatigue, could return to the Marlins this month in a relief role, manager Don Mattingly said.

Phillies: RHP Jerad Eickhoff was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Siegrist. Eickhoff, who went on the disabled list Thursday because of irritation in his right hand, underwent an MRI Friday.

UP NEXT

Phillies right-hander Jake Thompson (1-1, 5.40 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday after his recall from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Thompson will face Miami right-hander Jose Urena (12-6, 3.84 ERA).

