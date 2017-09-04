STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 3, points and previous rank:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. James Madison (152)
|1-0
|4064
|1
|2. North Dakota State (8)
|1-0
|3872
|2
|3. Sam Houston State (2)
|1-0
|3721
|3
|4. South Dakota State (1)
|1-0
|3501
|4
|5. Jacksonville State
|1-0
|3388
|6
|6. Villanova
|1-0
|2969
|10
|7. Eastern Washington
|0-1
|2918
|5
|8. Youngstown State
|0-1
|2853
|9
|9. Richmond
|0-1
|2674
|7
|10. Wofford
|1-0
|2564
|11
|11. North Dakota
|0-1
|2563
|8
|12. New Hampshire
|1-0
|2145
|13
|13. Chattanooga
|0-1
|1789
|12
|14. Citadel
|1-0
|1751
|16
|15. Central Arkansas
|0-1
|1416
|15
|16. Charleston Southern
|0-1
|1340
|14
|17. Samford
|1-0
|1244
|19
|18. Illinois State
|1-0
|1166
|20
|19. Lehigh
|0-1
|1086
|17
|20. Liberty
|1-0
|898
|NR
|21. UNI
|0-1
|841
|18
|22. Western Illinois
|1-0
|678
|25
|23. Tennessee State
|1-0
|406
|NR
|24. Grambling State
|0-1
|385
|21
|25. Weber State
|1-0
|359
|NR
Others: North Carolina A&T 305, Howard 277, Montana 237, Fordham 199, San Diego 195, Albany 186, South Dakota 163, Northern Arizona 117, Colgate 114, UT Martin 107, Nicholls 97, North Carolina Central 67, Delaware 38, Saint Francis U 34, Cal Poly 32, Stony Brook 29, Princeton 26, Kennesaw State 26, McNeese 23, Harvard 20, Mercer 17, Southeastern Louisiana 14, Maine 10, Rhode Island 9, Portland State 9, Eastern Illinois 6, Southern Illinois 5, Penn 5, Southern University 4, ETSU 3, Western Carolina 3, William & Mary 3, Eastern Kentucky 1, Furman 1, Wagner 1, Hampton 1.