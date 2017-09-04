STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 3, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs 1. James Madison (152) 1-0 4064 1 2. North Dakota State (8) 1-0 3872 2 3. Sam Houston State (2) 1-0 3721 3 4. South Dakota State (1) 1-0 3501 4 5. Jacksonville State 1-0 3388 6 6. Villanova 1-0 2969 10 7. Eastern Washington 0-1 2918 5 8. Youngstown State 0-1 2853 9 9. Richmond 0-1 2674 7 10. Wofford 1-0 2564 11 11. North Dakota 0-1 2563 8 12. New Hampshire 1-0 2145 13 13. Chattanooga 0-1 1789 12 14. Citadel 1-0 1751 16 15. Central Arkansas 0-1 1416 15 16. Charleston Southern 0-1 1340 14 17. Samford 1-0 1244 19 18. Illinois State 1-0 1166 20 19. Lehigh 0-1 1086 17 20. Liberty 1-0 898 NR 21. UNI 0-1 841 18 22. Western Illinois 1-0 678 25 23. Tennessee State 1-0 406 NR 24. Grambling State 0-1 385 21 25. Weber State 1-0 359 NR

Others: North Carolina A&T 305, Howard 277, Montana 237, Fordham 199, San Diego 195, Albany 186, South Dakota 163, Northern Arizona 117, Colgate 114, UT Martin 107, Nicholls 97, North Carolina Central 67, Delaware 38, Saint Francis U 34, Cal Poly 32, Stony Brook 29, Princeton 26, Kennesaw State 26, McNeese 23, Harvard 20, Mercer 17, Southeastern Louisiana 14, Maine 10, Rhode Island 9, Portland State 9, Eastern Illinois 6, Southern Illinois 5, Penn 5, Southern University 4, ETSU 3, Western Carolina 3, William & Mary 3, Eastern Kentucky 1, Furman 1, Wagner 1, Hampton 1.