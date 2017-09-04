Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

STATS FCS Poll

September 4, 2017 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 3, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs
1. James Madison (152) 1-0 4064 1
2. North Dakota State (8) 1-0 3872 2
3. Sam Houston State (2) 1-0 3721 3
4. South Dakota State (1) 1-0 3501 4
5. Jacksonville State 1-0 3388 6
6. Villanova 1-0 2969 10
7. Eastern Washington 0-1 2918 5
8. Youngstown State 0-1 2853 9
9. Richmond 0-1 2674 7
10. Wofford 1-0 2564 11
11. North Dakota 0-1 2563 8
12. New Hampshire 1-0 2145 13
13. Chattanooga 0-1 1789 12
14. Citadel 1-0 1751 16
15. Central Arkansas 0-1 1416 15
16. Charleston Southern 0-1 1340 14
17. Samford 1-0 1244 19
18. Illinois State 1-0 1166 20
19. Lehigh 0-1 1086 17
20. Liberty 1-0 898 NR
21. UNI 0-1 841 18
22. Western Illinois 1-0 678 25
23. Tennessee State 1-0 406 NR
24. Grambling State 0-1 385 21
25. Weber State 1-0 359 NR

Others: North Carolina A&T 305, Howard 277, Montana 237, Fordham 199, San Diego 195, Albany 186, South Dakota 163, Northern Arizona 117, Colgate 114, UT Martin 107, Nicholls 97, North Carolina Central 67, Delaware 38, Saint Francis U 34, Cal Poly 32, Stony Brook 29, Princeton 26, Kennesaw State 26, McNeese 23, Harvard 20, Mercer 17, Southeastern Louisiana 14, Maine 10, Rhode Island 9, Portland State 9, Eastern Illinois 6, Southern Illinois 5, Penn 5, Southern University 4, ETSU 3, Western Carolina 3, William & Mary 3, Eastern Kentucky 1, Furman 1, Wagner 1, Hampton 1.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Purdue drives a tractor

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1419 0.0106 3.69%
L 2020 26.0190 0.0287 5.96%
L 2030 29.2336 0.0539 8.53%
L 2040 31.5982 0.0694 9.78%
L 2050 18.1795 0.0463 10.91%
G Fund 15.4237 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.0898 -0.0320 2.92%
C Fund 34.6281 0.0728 11.59%
S Fund 44.5652 0.2249 8.61%
I Fund 28.9834 0.1140 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.