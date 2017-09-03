Listen Live Sports

Steelers keep tinkering, pick up safety Wilcox from Bucs

September 3, 2017 9:41 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to tinker with their secondary, acquiring safety J.J. Wilcox from Tampa Bay.

Wilcox, a fifth-year pro who played the past four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, was sent to the Steelers on Sunday in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in 2018 and a seventh-rounder in 2019. Wilcox had five interceptions across 58 games in four seasons in Dallas.

The trade comes a day after Pittsburgh sent cornerback Ross Cockrell to the New York Giants and four days after the team signed former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden.

The Steelers also filled out their practice squad Sunday. The 10-man squad includes running back Fitzgerald Toussaint, tight end Jake McGee, wide receiver Marcus Tucker, former Pitt linebacker Matt Galambos, safety Jacob Hagen, defensive end Lavon Hooks, linebacker Farrington Huguenin and cornerback Dashaun Phillips.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

