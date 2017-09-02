Steelers send WR Sammie Coates to Browns for draft pick

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded wide receiver Sammie Coates to the Cleveland Browns, where the 2015 third-round pick will get a chance to revive his career.

The Steelers also sent a seventh-round pick in the 2019 draft to Cleveland in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2018.

Coates caught 22 passes for 446 yards and two touchdowns across two seasons in Pittsburgh. He appeared headed for a breakout year in 2016, making at least one reception of 40 yards or more in each of Pittsburgh’s first five games before injuring two fingers following a 139-yard performance against the New York Jets.

Coates was never the same the rest of the season and missed half of training camp while recovering from minor surgery on his left knee.

Advertisement

The Steelers could afford to part with Coates following Martavis Bryant’s return from a year-long drug suspension.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.