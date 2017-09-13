Listen Live Sports

Still in exile, Shakhtar beats Napoli in Champions League

September 13, 2017 4:43 pm
 
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Facundo Ferreyra scored one goal and set up another as Shakhtar Donetsk upset Napoli 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

With Shakhtar starting its fourth consecutive European campaign away from its home city due to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the club’s South American contingent shone in its opening win in Group F.

Argentine forward Ferreyra flicked the ball to Taison with a neat backheel for the Brazilian to score Shakhtar’s opener from the edge of the box in the 15th minute.

Ferreyra made it 2-0 in the second half when he headed in at the far post after Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina was stranded by Taras Stepanenko’s left-wing cross.

Stepanenko gave Napoli a route back into the game in the 70th when he sliced down Dries Mertens in the penalty area. Arkadiusz Milik stepped up to hit the resulting penalty low and hard past Andriy Pyatov.

Napoli fans clashed with stewards at halftime after they were stopped from trying to enter a sector filled with home fans. Police broke up the skirmishes.

Manchester City beat Feyenoord 4-0 in the other game in Group F.

