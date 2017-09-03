Storm-Sky, Box

Langhorne 5-10 3-3 13, Loyd 8-16 5-5 25, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-8 0-0 4, Quinn 0-2 3-3 3, Stewart 9-17 10-12 29, Peterson 1-3 0-0 2, Swords 3-6 1-2 7, Tokashiki 0-1 0-0 0, Whitcomb 0-8 2-2 2. Totals 28-71 24-27 85.
Breland 2-9 2-2 6, Copper 7-11 2-2 18, Dolson 3-7 0-0 6, Quigley 6-15 2-2 16, Vandersloot 5-9 4-4 15, Bulgak 2-4 0-2 4, Graves 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Hooper 3-5 0-0 8, Pondexter 3-8 1-1 7. Totals 31-70 11-13 80.
|Seattle
|26
|21
|19
|19—85
|Chicago
|29
|17
|23
|11—80
3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-21 (Loyd 4-7, Stewart 1-3, Peterson 0-1, Quinn 0-2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-4, Whitcomb 0-4), Chicago 7-20 (Hooper 2-4, Copper 2-4, Quigley 2-8, Vandersloot 1-1, Dolson 0-1, Harris 0-1, Pondexter 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 40 (Langhorne 12), Chicago 37 (Dolson 8). Assists_Seattle 22 (Quinn 7), Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 8). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Chicago 21. Technicals_Swords, Seattle team, Chicago team. A_7,199 (17,500).