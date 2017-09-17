Listen Live Sports

Strasburg ends scoreless streak, but Nats beat Dodgers 7-1

September 17, 2017 11:37 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Strasburg ended his club-record scoreless streak at 35 innings, but two home runs from Ryan Zimmerman helped the All-Star win his fourth consecutive start as the Washington Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1 on Sunday night.

Strasburg (14-4) allowed a run in the second inning on Logan Forsythe’s double, the first against the right-hander since Aug. 19. He struck out eight and combined with three relievers to toss a five-hitter.

The Nationals avoided a three-game sweep against the NL frontrunners. Washington’s slumbering offense came alive on Zimmerman’s three-run shot in the sixth off reliever Ross Stripling (3-5). Zimmerman and pinch-hitter Adam Lind homered in the eighth.

Los Angeles lost 11 in a row and 16 of 17 before ripping off four consecutive wins, including the first two games this series. The Dodgers magic number to clinch the NL West dropped to four when second-place Arizona lost at San Francisco.

