Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Strycova advances to quarterfinals at Pan Pacific Open

September 21, 2017 5:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — Barbora Strycova advanced to the quarterfinals at the Pan Pacific Open by beating fourth-seeded Jo Konta 7-5, 7-6 (5) Thursday.

At 31, Strycova is the oldest singles player in this year’s tournament and is making her eighth straight main draw appearance in Tokyo. She will next play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Strycova was playing in her second match at the tournament, while Konta had a first-round bye.

“I didn’t feel I was as match fit as I would like, but given it was my first match in a while I didn’t think I did that badly,” said Konta, who is ranked No. 7.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The victory was Strycova’s first over a top-10 player in seven attempts this year.

Ninth-seeded Caroline Garcia also advanced, beating Kurumi Nara 6-1, 6-3. She will next face top-seeded Garbine Muguruza.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Engineer works on James Webb telescope

Today in History

1963: Kennedy proposes joint US-Soviet mission to moon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 20, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2193 0.0044 3.92%
L 2020 26.1988 0.0123 6.18%
L 2030 29.5486 0.0238 8.74%
L 2040 31.9953 0.0311 9.97%
L 2050 18.4386 0.0212 11.07%
G Fund 15.4407 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.0356 -0.0254 3.86%
C Fund 35.1006 0.0221 11.93%
S Fund 45.3662 0.1634 8.16%
I Fund 29.6496 0.0502 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.