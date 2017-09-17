Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suarez, Gennett 2-run homers push Reds to 5-2 win over Bucs

September 17, 2017 3:57 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit two-run home runs in the sixth inning to back Robert Stephenson’s impressive pitching and the Cincinnati Reds completed their second three-game sweep of the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates this season with a 5-2 win on Sunday.

Tucker Barnhart added a run-scoring triple in the sixth as the Reds sent the Pirates to their fifth straight loss and 10th in 11 games. The loss guarantees Pittsburgh’s second straight losing season after three consecutive years of at least 88 wins.

The win was Cincinnati’s 66th of the season, two short of matching last season’s total.

The sweep was the Reds’ first of the Pirates in a Cincinnati three-game series since April 6-9, 2015. The Reds swept a three-game series in Pittsburgh on April 10-12 of this season.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

The Pirates, who’ve scored a total of nine runs in their last five games, got just one hit against Stephenson (5-5) — pitcher Gerrit Cole’s double in the third. The rookie right-hander walked three and struck out eight.

After Deck McGuire pitched a one-hit seventh for Cincinnati, John Jaso hit a two-run homer off of Luke Farrell in the eighth to avoid a shutout.

Michael Lorenzen pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season.

Cole (11-11) had allowed just one hit — Jesse Winker’s two-out single in the third — until Suarez followed a leadoff walk to Winker in the sixth with his 26th homer of the season. After Cole walked Joey Votto, Gennett lined his 25th homer of the season into the right field seats, knocking Cole out of the game without getting an out in the inning.

Cole allowed four runs and three hits with four walks and six strikeouts while falling to 1-8 in 12 career starts against Cincinnati.

TRAINER’S ROOM

        OPM setting the foundation for security clearance, retirement systems modernizations

Reds: RHP Drew Storen will undergo Tommy John surgery to replace the damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, manager Bryan Price announced on Sunday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (7-6), Monday’s scheduled starter against Milwaukee in Pittsburgh, is 2-4 with a 7.17 ERA in 11 starts since the All-Star break.

Reds: After Monday’s day off, rookie RHP Jackson Stephens (2-0) will make his second career start and first against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Stephens allowed two hits and had a strikeout in three innings of relief during Cincinnati’s 5-2 loss at St. Louis on Thursday.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.