The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sunday's Sports Transactions

September 10, 2017
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Jayson Aquino outright to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated C Evan Gattis from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B Garrett Cooper from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Xavier Cedeno and RHP Nathan Eovaldi to Montgomery (SL) for rehab assignments.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Nick Tepesch outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled 2B Ildemaro Vargas, OF Jeremy Hazelbaker and LHP Anthony Banda from Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated C Willson Contreras from the 10-day DL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jairo Diaz from Albuquerque (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the 60-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled LHP Jack Leathersich, C Jacob Stallings and RHPs Johnny Barbato, Tyler Glasnow and Edgar Santana from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Dan Runzler from Indianapolis. Transferred INF Josh Harrison to the 60-day DL.

