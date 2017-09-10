Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

September 10, 2017 10:38 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned LHP Jayson Aquino outright to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated C Evan Gattis from the 10-day DL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated 1B Garrett Cooper from the 10-day DL and optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Xavier Cedeno and RHP Nathan Eovaldi to Montgomery (SL) and RHP Jacob Faria to Hudson Valley (NYP) for rehab assignments.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Bush from the 10-day DL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Nick Tepesch outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed RHP Randall Delgado on the 60-day DL. Recalled INF/OF Christian Walker, 2B Ildemaro Vargas, OF Jeremy Hazelbaker and LHP Anthony Banda from Reno (PCL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated C Willson Contreras from the 10-day DL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Jairo Diaz from Albuquerque (PCL) and placed him on the 60-day DL. Reinstated LHP Tyler Anderson from the 60-day DL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled LHP Jack Leathersich, C Jacob Stallings and RHPs Johnny Barbato, Tyler Glasnow and Edgar Santana from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Dan Runzler from Indianapolis. Transferred INF Josh Harrison to the 60-day DL.

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

HOCKEY

National Hockey League-

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Chris Kelly to a professional tryout contract.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI — Fired defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1438 0.0005 3.92%
L 2020 26.0085 0.0008 6.18%
L 2030 29.2012 0.0012 8.74%
L 2040 31.5523 0.0018 9.97%
L 2050 18.1462 0.0015 11.07%
G Fund 15.4300 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1714 -0.0069 3.86%
C Fund 34.4263 -0.0500 11.93%
S Fund 44.0654 0.0399 8.16%
I Fund 29.2231 0.0701 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.