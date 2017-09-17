Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

September 17, 2017 7:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Reduced the suspension of Chicago Cubs C Willson Contreras from two games to one.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Richard Rodriguez outright to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Tanner Scott from Bowie (EL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated 2B Jason Kipnis from the 10-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria and LHP Danny Duffy from the 10-day DL.

        Agencies detail which cloud technologies they spend money on in our free eBook on cloud infrastructure

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Caleb Smith on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Domingo German from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed INF D.J. Peterson off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. Transferred RHP Drew Storen to the 60-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Vogelsong.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Traded WR Shamawd Chambers to Hamilton for a 2018 seventh-round and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Jason Demers from Florida for F Jamie McGinn.

        OPM setting the foundation for security clearance, retirement systems modernizations

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA personnel oversee Cassini's plunge into Saturn

Today in History

1950: US forces land at Inchon

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1962 0.0102 3.92%
L 2020 26.1418 0.0252 6.18%
L 2030 29.4451 0.0456 8.74%
L 2040 31.8630 0.0582 9.97%
L 2050 18.3510 0.0383 11.07%
G Fund 15.4362 0.0008 1.55%
F Fund 18.0803 0.0001 3.86%
C Fund 34.9873 0.0688 11.93%
S Fund 44.9789 0.1712 8.16%
I Fund 29.3879 0.0792 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.