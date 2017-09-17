Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Reduced the suspension of Chicago Cubs C Willson Contreras from two games to one.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Richard Rodriguez outright to Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of LHP Tanner Scott from Bowie (EL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Reinstated 2B Jason Kipnis from the 10-day DL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria and LHP Danny Duffy from the 10-day DL.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Caleb Smith on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Wednesday. Recalled RHP Domingo German from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed INF D.J. Peterson off waivers from the Chicago White Sox. Transferred RHP Drew Storen to the 60-day DL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Vogelsong.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Traded WR Shamawd Chambers to Hamilton for a 2018 seventh-round and a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Jason Demers from Florida for F Jamie McGinn.