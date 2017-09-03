Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Switzerland wins 8th straight game, Portugal stays close

September 3, 2017 4:51 pm
 
Switzerland extended its perfect record in World Cup qualifying by defeating Latvia 3-0 Sunday for its eighth straight victory, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal edged Hungary 1-0 to stay close at the top of Group B.

With two games left, Switzerland has 24 points, three more than defending European champion Portugal. Third-place Hungary stayed on 10 points and is out of contention.

An Oct. 10 showdown between Portugal and Switzerland in Lisbon will likely decide which team wins the group to automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Three days earlier, Switzerland hosts Hungary and Portugal plays at Andorra.

Earlier Sunday, the Faeroe Islands defeated Andorra 1-0 for its second win, securing its best ever qualifying campaign.

