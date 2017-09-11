Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Taylor, Turner, Doss inactive for Broncos against Chargers

September 11, 2017 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos deactivated wide receiver Jordan Taylor, guard Billy Turner and cornerback Lorenzo Doss in addition to their four injured players for their game against the San Diego Chargers.

Also out for Denver are: quarterback Paxton Lynch (shoulder), running back Devontae Booker (wrist) and defensive ends Zach Kerr (knee) and Jared Crick (back).

Before Monday night’s game, the Broncos added defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett and waived Kyle Peko.

The Chargers deactivated quarterback Cardale Jones, wide receivers Dontrelle Inman and Mike Williams, safety Dexter McCoil, tackle Sam Tevi, tight end Seat McGrath and defensive end Jerry Attaochu.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Advertisement

In addition, San Diego waived cornerback Jeff Richards and added receiver Geremy Davis.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP UAS Crews Assist with Hurricane Irma Assessment

Today in History

2001: World Trade Center, Pentagon attacked

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 11, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1792 0.0354 3.92%
L 2020 26.1000 0.0915 6.18%
L 2030 29.3692 0.1680 8.74%
L 2040 31.7661 0.2138 9.97%
L 2050 18.2867 0.1405 11.07%
G Fund 15.4327 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.1192 -0.0522 3.86%
C Fund 34.7997 0.3734 11.93%
S Fund 44.5590 0.4936 8.16%
I Fund 29.4021 0.1790 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.