TEN–US Open Results

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Friday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinal

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Juan Martin del Potro (24), Argentina, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2.

Kevin Anderson (28), South Africa, def. Pablo Carreno-Busta (12), Spain, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Final

Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (12), Netherlands, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (11), Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinal

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Lucie Safarova (3), Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-5.

Yung-Jan Chan, Taiwan and Martina Hingis (2), Switzerland, def. Shuai Peng, China and Sania Mirza (4), India, 6-4, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Semifinal

Martina Hingis, Switzerland and Jamie Murray (1), Britain, def. Horia Tecau, Romania and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Michael Venus, New Zealand and Chan Hao-Ching (3), Taiwan, def. Oliver Marach, Austria and Anastassia Rodionova, Australia, 6-1, 7-6 (6).