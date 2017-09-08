Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texans’ chance to show Houston was knocked down but not out

September 8, 2017 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The first thing J.J. Watt brought back to his adopted hometown after Hurricane Harvey was $28 million in contributions.

But when the Houston Texans play their NFL opener in NRG Stadium, he and his teammates hope to deliver one of those iconic sports moments that live on after the flood waters have receded. Like other American communities laid low by tragedy, the return of games can provide one small important step on the road to recovery.

Watt says Houston players are going to do what they can to put smiles on fans’ faces. That’s what happened when the 2006 New Orleans Saints gave fans a temporary respite from rebuilding the city, when 9-11 first responders cheered for the 2001 Yankees and when football returned after the Virginia Tech shooting.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from ODNI, TSA and NCCIC examine incident response in government

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS provides medical care in Houston

Today in History

1974: Ford pardons Nixon for Watergate crimes

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1433 0.0109 3.92%
L 2020 26.0077 0.0234 6.18%
L 2030 29.2000 0.0386 8.74%
L 2040 31.5505 0.0475 9.97%
L 2050 18.1447 0.0296 11.07%
G Fund 15.4291 0.0009 1.55%
F Fund 18.1783 0.0427 3.86%
C Fund 34.4763 0.0018 11.93%
S Fund 44.0255 -0.1336 8.16%
I Fund 29.1530 0.2228 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.