Texans’ chance to show Houston was knocked down but not out

HOUSTON (AP) — The first thing J.J. Watt brought back to his adopted hometown after Hurricane Harvey was $28 million in contributions.

But when the Houston Texans play their NFL opener in NRG Stadium, he and his teammates hope to deliver one of those iconic sports moments that live on after the flood waters have receded. Like other American communities laid low by tragedy, the return of games can provide one small important step on the road to recovery.

Watt says Houston players are going to do what they can to put smiles on fans’ faces. That’s what happened when the 2006 New Orleans Saints gave fans a temporary respite from rebuilding the city, when 9-11 first responders cheered for the 2001 Yankees and when football returned after the Virginia Tech shooting.