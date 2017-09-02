Listen Live Sports

Texas State holds off Houston Baptist in opener, 20-11

September 2, 2017 11:12 pm
 
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Freshman Anthony Smith blasted through the line of scrimmage and raced 48 yards untouched for the game-winning touchdown as Texas State held off Houston Baptist, 20-11, in the season opener for both schools Saturday.

Houston Baptist was able to practice this week despite the heavy damage sustained by the majority of Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The Huskies took a 9-0 lead after a quarter after Terrance Peters won a wrestling match at the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run and Alec Chadwick booted a 33-yard field goal.

James Sherman got the Bobcats on the scoreboard with 4:25 left in the first half on a 25-yard field goal. Damian Williams added a 4-yard scoring run to make it 10-9 at intermission.

A botched snap by Texas State resulted in a Huskies’ safety with 9:03 left in the game, but Houston Baptist was unable to score again.

