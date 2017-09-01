Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: 2-time Wimbledon champ Kvitova in Open’s 4th Rd

September 1, 2017 12:42 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

___

12:35 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova moved into the U.S. Open’s fourth round with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over 18th-seeded Caroline Garcia of France.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as Treasury, SSA and the Chief Statistician of the U.S. explore data science and machine learning in government.

Advertisement

It was only the 19th match of the year for Kvitova, who missed the first half of the season after she was cut on her left hand — the one she holds her racket with — during an attack by a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the Czech Republic in December. Garcia, in contrast, has played 52 matches in 2017.

The 13th-seeded Kvitova is in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the third time in a row. She lost at that stage to eventual champion Angelique Kerber a year ago.

Kvitova never faced a break point Friday and raced through the first set in 26 minutes. Garcia finally grabbed a game to begin the second set, which was more competitive until Kvitova broke for a 4-3 edge.

___

11:30 a.m.

Five women still remain in contention for the No. 1 ranking as the U.S. Open’s third round begins.

        Navigating state taxes in retirement

Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza are among them and try to reach the fourth round by winning Friday.

Two of the others, current No. 1 Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina, will play Saturday.

The fifth, Simona Halep, lost in the first round to Maria Sharapova.

Action is underway on Day 5, with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova facing 18th-seeded Caroline Garcia in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Later, Williams meets Maria Sakkari, and Muguruza plays No. 31 Magdalena Rybarikova.

Sharapova plays at night against American wild-card entry Sofia Kenin.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Border Patrol agent looks for stranded residents in Houston

Today in History

1864: Atlanta falls to Union forces

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Aug 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1313 0.0275 3.69%
L 2020 25.9903 0.0681 5.96%
L 2030 29.1797 0.1226 8.53%
L 2040 31.5288 0.1560 9.78%
L 2050 18.1332 0.1020 10.91%
G Fund 15.4228 0.0009 1.36%
F Fund 18.1218 0.0240 2.92%
C Fund 34.5553 0.1981 11.59%
S Fund 44.3403 0.4525 8.61%
I Fund 28.8694 0.1808 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.