The Latest: Anisimova beats Gauff for US Open girls title

2 p.m.

Amanda Anisimova won the girls singles title, preventing 13-year-old Cori Gauff from becoming the youngest champion of the event at the U.S. Open.

The 16-year-old Anisimova won 6-0, 6-2 in the third straight Grand Slam junior final between Americans.

She finally finished off the match on her 10th championship point.

At 13 years, 5 months and 28 days old, Gauff, of Delray Beach, Florida, was already the youngest girl to reach the U.S. Open junior final since the event began in 1974. The only younger Grand Slam girls’ champions were Martina Hingis, who won the 1993 French Open at 12, and Jennifer Capriati, who was 13 years, 3 months when she won the 1989 French Open.

1:45 p.m.

Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.

Nadal is second to Roger Federer in men’s major titles, while Anderson will be playing in his first Grand Slam final on Sunday.

The top-seeded Nadal also won the French Open in June and is looking to win two major titles in the same year for the first time since 2013, when he won the last of his two U.S. Open crowns.

The Spaniard is appearing in his 23rd Grand Slam final, including third this season.

Anderson, at No. 32, is trying to become the lowest-ranked U.S. Open champion. Andre Agassi was No. 20 when he won in 1994.

Nadal has won all four meetings against the South African.