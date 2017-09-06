Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Bennett says being detained was ‘traumatic’

September 6, 2017 5:36 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett’s accusation that Las Vegas police held him at gunpoint (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett says being detained by Las Vegas police was a “traumatic” experience.

Bennett spoke briefly Wednesday at the Seahawks’ practice facility. He declined to go into specifics of what happened during the encounter with police following the Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as technology executives from DHS, GSA, SSA and CIA share insights on DevOps in government.

Advertisement

Bennett said he had constant thoughts of his wife and kids while being detained. He eventually stopped speaking and walked away from the podium when asked about his family.

“It sucks that the country that we live in now sometimes you get profiled for the color of your skin,” Bennett said.

____

9:40 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett is accusing Las Vegas police of racially motivated excessive force after he says he was threatened at gunpoint following a report that shots were heard at a casino hotel.

Bennett posted a Twitter account early Wednesday saying police singled him out as he was running from a sharp sound following the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

        Trump sets 2018 pay raise for federal employees

Police Officer Jacinto Rivera says Las Vegas police are checking for video and written reports but can’t immediately verify Bennett’s account.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end says he was handcuffed face-down on the ground after one officer held a gun to his head saying he would blow his head off if he moved. Bennett, who has been a leader of the national anthem protests started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, was released without charges.

Police later attributed the report of gunfire to the sound of velvet rope stands falling over.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Soldiers prepare water for Harvey relief

Today in History

1901: President McKinley is shot

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.1255 -0.0164 3.69%
L 2020 25.9654 -0.0536 5.96%
L 2030 29.1258 -0.1078 8.53%
L 2040 31.4577 -0.1405 9.78%
L 2050 18.0851 -0.0944 10.91%
G Fund 15.4274 0.0037 1.36%
F Fund 18.1704 0.0806 2.92%
C Fund 34.3669 -0.2612 11.59%
S Fund 44.0996 -0.4656 8.61%
I Fund 28.9076 -0.0758 17.39%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.