The Latest: FAU football team hopes to return home Wednesday

September 12, 2017 12:04 pm
 
The Latest on Hurricane Irma’s impact on sports (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Florida Atlantic is targeting a Wednesday return to its campus in Boca Raton, and is still hoping to play its scheduled home game Saturday against Bethune-Cookman.

The Owls have been in Wisconsin since late last week. They played at Wisconsin last Saturday and were unable to get home because of the effects of Hurricane Irma.

They’ve remained in Wisconsin, getting help from the Badgers with logistics since.

FAU officials are still monitoring flight opportunities and recovery efforts in South Florida.

___

11:20 a.m.

Tim Tebow has spent time visiting with some special needs residents of a shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Irma in his native Florida.

The former Florida quarter and now New York Mets minor leaguer posted a video on Twitter Monday of himself listening to a World War II veteran play harmonica at the shelter. He also posted a picture of himself posing with volunteers at the facility. Tebow didn’t give the location of the shelter.

Tebow won a national championship and the Heisman trophy with the Gators. He turned to baseball last year, though has said he hasn’t given up on once again playing in the NFL. Tebow finished his baseball season with the Mets’ Single-A affiliate in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

___

9:55 a.m.

There will be football in Tampa this weekend, and the Buccaneers will finally get to start a season delayed by Hurricane Irma’s wrath.

The Bucs announced that they will be able to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay couldn’t play at Miami as scheduled in Week 1 because of the storm.

Buccaneers CEO Brian Ford says “hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days.

Also, No. 22 South Florida is resuming practice Tuesday and will play host to Illinois on Friday, also at Raymond James.

USF athletic director Mark Harlan says “we are confident that Friday’s game can proceed safely as scheduled without impacting the recovery efforts.”

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL.

___

