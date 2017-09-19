Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Lawyers press victim about assets of NBA twins

September 19, 2017 8:12 pm
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris (all times local):

5 p.m.

A defense lawyer has pressed the man the Morris brothers are accused of beating on whether knowing about the NBA players’ substantial assets was relevant to him.

Erik Hood said he wasn’t looking at any of the defendants differently but he did want them to pay for what they did to him.

A total of five people have been charged in the case and two have pleaded guilty.

Defense attorney Timothy Eckstein reviewed text messages Hood sent to people indicating the Morris twins would have to pay him millions in financial damages.

The brothers could face prison time and discipline if convicted, including a minimum 10-game suspensions.

___

3:10 p.m.

The aggravated assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris has resumed with the testimony from the man the brothers are accused of beating.

Erik Hood testified Tuesday that his relationship with the brothers became strained because of a misinterpreted text message.

Hood stressed his relationship with them was not based on the Morris twins making it to the NBA.

Defense attorney Timothy Eckstein repeatedly asked Hood to answer only yes or no to his questions.

Hood also testified there was nothing “improper” happening with him and the players’ mother despite their perception that there was.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

The twin brothers could face prison time and discipline from the NBA if convicted.

