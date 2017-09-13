The Latest: Olympic celebrations already planned in Paris

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The Latest on the Olympic bid votes (all times local):

8 a.m.

Because it is certain of getting the 2024 Olympics, Paris has been able to plan its celebrations in advance.

After the International Olympic Committee confirms the award later Wednesday, Paris officials will unveil a display of the Olympic rings at the Trocadero plaza that overlooks the Eiffel Tower.

Rainy weather, however, has forced the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis to move its celebrations indoors. Saint-Denis will host the Olympic Village and other venues in 2024. The town is setting up television screens in a hall, instead, so Saint-Denis residents can watch the IOC meeting in Lima, Peru.

7:30 a.m.

This time, no unpleasant surprises for Los Angeles and Paris. The Olympics are all but in the bag.

The French capital is set to be confirmed as the Olympic host in 2024, with the 2028 Games going to Los Angeles.

The two cities are getting the hosting rights without the usual dramatic vote. The IOC decided to award two games at the same time, and LA later abandoned its bid for 2024 during negotiations with the IOC and Paris.

Paris last hosted the games in 1924. It bid unsuccessfully for the games of 1992, 2008 and 2012.

LA hosted the 1984 Games. The last American city to bid for the Summer Games was Chicago, losing the 2016 Olympic vote to Rio de Janeiro.