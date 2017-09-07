The Latest: USTA mark anniversary of King’s ’67 triple crown

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year (all times local):

___

5:50 p.m.

Billie Jean King will be honored by the U.S. Tennis Association on the 50th anniversary of her “triple crown.”

The ceremony will take place before the U.S. Open women’s singles final Saturday.

In 1967, King won the women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles titles at the American Grand Slam tournament.

The member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame wound up with a total of 39 major trophies across those three disciplines.

___

5:35 p.m.

There will be a first-time U.S. Open men’s doubles championship duo after two upsets in the semifinals.

The fifth-seeded pairing of American twins Bob and Mike Bryan were stopped in their bid for a sixth title at Flushing Meadows and 17th Grand Slam trophy overall, losing 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to 11th-seeded Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez.

The two Lopezes, who are not related, won their only major title at the 2016 French Open.

On the other half of the draw, the 12th-seeded team of Horia Tecau of Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands eliminated No. 1-seeded Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Tecau and Rojer have one Grand Slam title, from Wimbledon two years ago.

___

5:25 p.m.

All four women’s semifinalists at the U.S. Open are Americans.

It’s the first time that’s happened at Flushing Meadows since 1981. It hasn’t happened at any Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon in 1985.

No. 9-seeded Venus Williams will play unseeded Sloane Stephens in the first semifinal Thursday night. That will be followed by No. 15 Madison Keys against No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe.

The 37-year-old Williams is the only member of the quartet who has participated in a Grand Slam singles final. She owns seven major championships, two at the U.S. Open in 2000 and 2001.

___

