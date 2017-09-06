Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Vandeweghe beats Pliskova, reaches US Open semis

September 6, 2017 2:12 pm
 
1 min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local):

___

1:55 p.m.

CoCo Vandeweghe has become the third American into the U.S. Open women’s semifinals, beating top-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (4), 6-3.

The No. 20 seed matched her best result in a Grand Slam tournament, having also reached the final four at the Australian Open in January.

No. 9 Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens are already into the semifinals, and No. 15 Madison Keys could join them Wednesday night.

___

1:15 p.m.

CoCo Vandeweghe has taken the first set from No. 1 seed Karolina Pliskova in the U.S. Open women’s quarterfinals.

The No. 20 seed Vandeweghe leads 7-6 (7-4). She is trying to become the third American into the semifinals, following victories Tuesday by No. 9 Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens.

Pliskova needs to reach the final to retain the No. 1 ranking after the Open.

___

12:15 p.m.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal each need a victory to finally meet at the U.S. Open.

Juan Martin del Potro stopped them before and has a chance to do it again.

Federer faces No. 24 seed del Potro in a matchup of former champions, and the top-seeded Nadal takes on Russian teenager Andrey Rublev on Wednesday in quarterfinal action.

It’s the sixth time the longtime rivals have been a victory apiece from meeting at the U.S. Open, the only major where they’ve never played. One of those was in 2009, when del Potro beat Nadal in the semifinals and then ended Federer’s five-year reign in the final.

On the women’s side, No. 15 Madison Keys and No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe can make it an all-American final four, needing victories to join Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens in the semifinals.

Vandeweghe plays top-seeded Karolina Pliskova. Keys faces 418th-ranked qualifier Kaia Kanepi.

