Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Justin Pacchioli on a minor league contract.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded C Erik Kratz to the N.Y. Yankees for cash. Optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Traded OF Justin Upton to the L.A. Angels for RHP Grayson Long and cash or a player to be named. Sent RHP Anibal Sanchez to West Michigan (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Justin Verlander from the Detroit Tigers for RHP Franklin Perez, OF Daz Cameron and C Jake Rogers and cash or a player to be named. Placed C Evan Gattis on the 10-day DL. Designated RHP Dayan Diaz for assignment. Recalled C Juan Centeno from Fresno (PCL). Claimed OF Cameron Maybin off waivers from the L.A. Angels. Sent SS Carlos Correa to Corpus Christi (TL) and 3B Colin Moran to Quad Cities (MWL) for rehab assignments.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired 2B Brandon Phillips and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves for C Tony Sanchez.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent LHP Adalberto Mejia to Rochester (IL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Caleb Smith to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Assigned 2B Taylor Featherston outright to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Miguel Gonzalez from the Chicago White Sox for INF Ti-Quan Forbes. Designated RHP Anthony Bass for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jason Hursh to Gwinnett (IL). Sent 3B Adonis Garcia to the GCL Braves for a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Tucker Barnhart on paternity leave. Recalled C Chad Wallach from Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent C Jett Bandy to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day DL. Claimed RHP Juan Nicasio off waivers from Pittsburgh. Designated 1B/OF Brock Stassi for assignment. Sent OFs Odubel Herrera and Aaron Altherr to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment. Promoted vice president of sales and ticket operations John Weber to senior vice president of ticket operations and projects, and director of marketing and special projects Michael Harris to vice president of marketing and new media.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated LHP Kevin Siegrist from the 10-day DL and designated him for assignment. Recalled RHP John Gant from Memphis (PCL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent SS Erick Aybar to the AZL Padres for a rehab assignment.

American Association

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Traded INF Tony Thomas to Somerset for future considerations.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the L.A. Lakers $500,000 for violating the league’s anti-tampering rule.

CHICAGO BULLS — Named Shawn Respert director of player development, Nate Loenser assistant coach and Charlie Henry assistant coach of Windy City (NBAGL). Promoted Arnold Lee to assistant trainer.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Traded OL Laken Tomlinson to San Francisco for an undisclosed draft pick.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released OL Jah Reid.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed general manager Kevin Colbert to a contract extension through the 2020 draft.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed FB James Tuck.

HOCKEY ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Patrick D’Amico and D Dalton Reum.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with D Aaron Harstad on a one-year contract.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed RW Wade Murphy to a one-year contract.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — American weightlifter Zachary Wuebben accepted a four-year sanction after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances.

COLLEGE

CENTENARY — Named Tom Jackson men’s and women’s tennis coach. Removed the iterim tag from men’s soccer coach Kyle Symczak. Announced the addition of men’s lacrosse to begin play in the 2019 season and named Casey McDonald coach.

CLAYTON STATE — Named Troy Hickom graduate assistant cross country and track and field coach.

DUKE — Signed athletic director Kevin White to a one-year contract extension through the 2021-22 academic year.

HOBART — Named Kyle Turri men’s lacrosse defensive coordinator.

MANHATTAN — Named Michael Alvarado men’s assistant basketball coach and RaShawn Stores special assistant.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the retirement of athletics business manager/bookkeeper Barbara Parker.

NEW MEXICO — Named Eddie Nunez athletic director and Trey Porras volunteer assistant baseball coach.RANDOLPH-MACON — Named Hannah Livermon assistant women’s basketball coach.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Daniel Jones assistant men’s basketball coach.

TEXAS ARLINGTON — Announced graduate men’s basketball C Johnny Hamilton is transferring from Virginia Tech.

YALE — Announced athletic director Thomas Beckett will retire at the end of the academic year in June.