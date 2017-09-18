Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers pitcher Ferrell hit in head by liner, jogs off mound

September 18, 2017 11:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers pitcher Jeff Ferrell was alert and responsive after being hit in the head by a line drive Monday night.

Ferrell was struck in the right side of the head by a drive off the bat off Oakland’s Ryon Healy measured at 102.6 mph.

Ferrell never went down, and immediately jogged toward the Tigers dugout. He was met by trainer Kevin Rand, and after a brief examination, was escorted to the Detroit clubhouse.

Ferrell was taken to a hospital and had a precautionary CT scan. The Tigers say he is walking under his own power.

        Sponsored: Sign up for a free webinar as GSA and the U.S. International Trade Administration examine IT modernization.

Advertisement

The ball deflected off Ferrell toward first base for an infield single. The play occurred in the eighth inning with the Athletics leading 7-3.

Earlier in the game, Oakland batter Chad Pinder was hit in the helmet by a pitch. He stayed in the game.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Turkeys at USDA Farmers Market

Today in History

1973: Jimmy Carter reports UFO sighting

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Sep 18, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.2053 0.0091 3.92%
L 2020 26.1629 0.0211 6.18%
L 2030 29.4826 0.0375 8.74%
L 2040 31.9110 0.0480 9.97%
L 2050 18.3829 0.0319 11.07%
G Fund 15.4389 0.0027 1.55%
F Fund 18.0625 -0.0178 3.86%
C Fund 35.0394 0.0521 11.93%
S Fund 45.2313 0.2524 8.16%
I Fund 29.4248 0.0369 17.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.